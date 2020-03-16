March is National Nutrition Month, dietitian advises healthy eating

March is National Nutrition Month where people can focus on the importance of eating healthy and being active.

The theme of this year's campaign is eat right, bite by bite.

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics has declared March the month to promote healthy eating.

A registered dietitian at St. Luke's says that eating healthy isn't hard, planning snacks and meals out in advance can help, and also eating smaller portions.

"Being able to cook at home is always going to be a better option,” said Dianna Zunino, a registered dietician. "We are going to save money if we can cook at home, plus it gets everyone involved in the kitchen as well. So yeah, eating and cooking at home is always a plus."

She also says that lean meats and proteins like chicken, fish and beans are a healthy alternative to red meat.