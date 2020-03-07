March is colon cancer awareness month; one survivor tells her story

March is colon cancer awareness month, typically, there are 150,000 new cases of colon cancer each year.

About 1 in 24 women will be diagnosed with colon cancer at some point in their life.

"In December of 2016, I was diagnosed with stage 2 colon cancer, my very first colonoscopy," said Page Geske, a colon cancer survivor."

Page Geske, from Twin Falls, takes colon cancer awareness month very seriously. Because of the early detection of the cancer, she had surgery, but was able to evade radiation and chemotherapy.

"That’s the thing with early detection of colon cancer, you may save your own life, and save someone else’s life in your family by making sure they get it done," said Geske.

Doctor Oswaldo Bisbal from St. Luke’s says that colon cancer is slow growing, so if it’s caught early on, the chances of survival are higher.

"Typically it’s at least 10 years from a polyp to grow from an abnormal to a full invasive cancer," said Dr. Bisbal.

But Doctor Bisbal says that a colonoscopy is the only way to really be safe.

"It will screen for colon cancer, and if a polyp is found it will be removed at the same time," said Dr. Bisbal.

Page says that getting her colonoscopy saved her life.

"It’s just like going to get your wellness check, so it’s something that we can do to save our lives, so don’t let the prep keep you from having more life," said Geske.