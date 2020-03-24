March is the time to recognize social workers

March is Social Work Awareness Month, giving the community a chance to recognize social workers.

If people aren't sure what a social worker does, they do a lot of resource finding, such as finding substance abuse treatment centers, they do counseling, case management, as well as liaison work to help connect patients with resources.

KMVT talked with a social worker from St. Luke's, who explained the importance of having a full month to raise awareness.

“The more awareness that's brought to something, the more opportunity to connect with it and have an idea of ‘Oh, I can reach here for help. I can go here and get this. I can reach out for someone else,’" said Brady Madson, a social work case manager. "It gives people a lot of time to connect people with the resources they need."

Madson also reminds people that social workers are underutilized in daily life, and can be found everywhere, including nutrition, medical and case management.