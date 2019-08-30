Marijuana involved in many vaping-related illnesses, health officials say

Health officials are investigating more cases of a breathing illness associated with vaping.

While the cause remains unclear, officials said Friday that many reports involve e-cigarette products that contain THC, the mind-altering substance in marijuana.

Officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday they are looking at 215 possible cases across 25 states. In addition to breathing difficulties and lung damage, some people have reported vomiting, diarrhea and fatigue.

The CDC has not identified one common product, but the CDC and Food and Drug Administration warned the public not to buy vaping products off the street.

The FDA is analyzing the content of dozens of vaping samples collected by state health authorities investigating the illness.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.