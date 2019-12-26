Marsy's Law for Idaho: What the grassroots campaign is trying to do

One group of Idahoans is working to educate people about their work to get Marsy's Law for Idaho into Idaho’s constitutional amendment.

According to the grassroots campaign, Marsy's Law would give equal rights to victims of a violent crime. (Source: KMVT)

This includes such rights like being notified of a court hearing, or being notified of someone's release from jail.

Right now, they are trying to educate people and gain support before they make it into a bill form and present to the Idaho Legislative House.

“To create notifications and standing for victims, we don't want to change the legal process, we want to give them to opportunity to be in, not be in the courtroom, but be notified of what's going on, many times that falls short sometimes,” said Jacob Cloff the political director.

If they gain enough support, voters will see it on the ballot of the 2021 election.

For more information, visit https://www.victimsrightsid.com/