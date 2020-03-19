Maryland priest opens drive-thru confessional during pandemic

The coronavirus outbreak is changing lives across America as people work from home and families shelter in place.

Churches are changing with the times, too. Many now stream their worship services.

When public Mass was suspended by the Archdiocese of Washington D.C. to help stop the spread of COVID-19, Father Scott Holmer took a new approach.

He’s doing drive-thru confessionals in the parking lot of St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church.

“It was 10 minutes before Saturday night confessions, and I’m like, ‘Well, I can’t really open up the church, because then you risk infection and everyone’s coming to the same confessional,'” Holmer told Bowie Patch. “And I’m wondering, ‘How are we going to do this?'”

It wasn’t long before Holmer was set up in the parking lot to administer the sacrament while staying at a safe distance from parishioners.

“Why not just do drive-thru confessions?” Holmer asked. “I just grabbed some cones and the usual confession sign we have to direct people to the confessional in the church, pulled out a chair and just kind of sat down.”

For those wishing to remain anonymous, he even has a blindfold to pull over his eyes.

