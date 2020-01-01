Massive sugar beet rings in New Year in unique fashion in Rupert

As the clock struck midnight in cities and towns across America, celebrations were held to mark the occasion of ringing in the new year that is 2020.

In the town square of Rupert, ID the 22 ft. sugar beet dangles from a crane between a constructed stage, an ice rink, and the historic Wilson Theater. (KMVT/KSVT)

Many of those celebrations included slowly dropping a ball to the ground as onlookers counted down the seconds till the New Year.

In New York, a crystal ball was dropped down a flag pole in Times Square. In Twin Falls, a copper ball attached to cable was lowered from a concrete silo.

And in the Rupert Town Square, a 22-foot metallic sugar beet was dropped to usher in 2020, as well as new tradition for the city of Rupert. The occasion is definitely among the more unique ways to celebrate the New Year and possibly the first of it's kind.

The sugar beet, which towers as tall as a two-story house, is 12 feet in diameter, and weighs roughly 1,600 pounds was constructed by employees at Christensen Machine Incorporated. The owner of Christensen Machine Inc., as well as the idea of dropping a sugar beet to ring in 2020, is Mike Christensen.

"It's been a great project for everybody," Christensen said.

Christensen said initially his employees were wondering about the task of constructing the massive sugar beet, but grew to enjoy the process of putting together what's been celebrated by so many.

"They got paid for doing it anyway, so it's all good," Christensen said jokingly.

As special as the sugar beet itself — which hung from crane alongside tents and a stage constructed for live music to play as the New Year was rung — is the popularity and recognition the beet has garnered.

"I don't know why but everybody is, and it's a great thing for our community and for Rupert," he said.

Christensen said people from Idaho Falls to Salt Lake City and even one man who came from as far as California have stopped to cast a look at the sugar beet.

"He was here with his family, he heard about it, and decided stay behind until he could see it." Christensen said.

Idaho is more commonly known for it's potatoes as the state's main agriculture commodities. But sugar beets are as well, bringing in hundreds of millions to Idaho farmers every year.

"The reason is, in our Magic Valley area, we grow a tremendous amount of sugar beets obviously," Christensen said. "We have the largest beet slicing factory in the world three miles west of here, Amalgamated Sugar, in Paul, Idaho and they're a bunch of proud people."

As for where the now famous sugar beet will end up, Christensen said it will likely end up close to home, if not right where it is.

"More likely the sugar beet will end up here somewhere in Rupert on display is our goal," Christensen said. "In time it will likely go out on the road so people can enjoy it as much as we can."