May 21 election ballot items

May 21 Here is a look at this May's election ballot items in the Magic Valley.

Blaine County — Idaho franchisee increase for the city of Hailey, fee month fee people get on their bill. Currently at 1 percent looking to increase to 3 percent. Helps with infrastructure, public streets, rights-of-way, sidewalks, bike-ped infrastructure and streetscape.

Cassia County — City of Burley override levy for public library — $277,280 per year for two years.

Gooding County — Hagerman School District Supplemental Levy (asking for $200,000 each year for two years)

Minidoka County — Joint Minidoka School bond (School bond same as the one in March, voted in Minidoka and parts of Cassia, Jerome and Lincoln counties).

Twin Falls County – City of Twin Falls Fire Station Bond

HIGHWAY DISTRICT races — (these will only be on the website)

• (Gooding County) Bliss Highway Commissioner, subdistrict 3 (Jacob Patterson and Joe Kelso)

• (Jerom eCounty) Jerome Highway District trustee (Mike Praegitzer vs. Larry Covey)

• (Jerome County) Hillsdale highway District trustee (Vance Lehmann vs. Robert Vern Heath)

• (Twin Falls/Cassia counties) Murtaugh Highway Dist. Comm, Subdistrict 3 Rocky T. Matthews and Clayton Howard)

• (Twin Falls County) Twin Falls Highway District Commissioners, Subdistrict 2 (Gene Kafader and Art Baily)

• (Twin FallsCounty) Twin Falls Highway District Commissioners, Subdistrict 3 (Brian Davis and Ron Pierce)

• (Lincoln County) Richfield Highway District (write-in Brandon Hughes and Travis Brownlee)