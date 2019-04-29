May is Lyme Disease Awareness Month

From starring in TLC’s Trading Spaces to HGTV’s Design Star and Dear Genevieve, fans love seeing Genevieve Gorder’s designs come to life. However, one thing fans may not know is that Genevieve has Lyme disease, a condition with an estimated 300,000 new cases in the U.S. each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This is more than hepatitis C, HIV, colon cancer and breast cancer. Lyme disease has been reported in all 50 states and 80 countries.

Many people think you can only be impacted by ticks by being out in the woods, but backyards can also be havens for these tiny pests. That’s why this spring, Genevieve Gorder is teaming up with Terminix to encourage consumers to take preventative steps to keep themselves and their families safe from ticks and the diseases they can carry.