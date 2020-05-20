Psychiatrist offers ideas on how people can daily take care their mental health

Millions of Americans are living with mental illnesses every day, from anxiety to depression to schizophrenia.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month

In America, 42 million adults have anxiety and 16 million adults have depression.

Each May there are events throughout the world bringing awareness to mental health, and try to help people know the different options they have to get treatment.

Idaho has the fifth highest suicide rate in the U.S., and many rural communities don't have the access to critical help.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a lot of stress and changes in peoples' lives, bringing out more anxiety and loneliness, but there are things that people can do every day.

"I hope that the habit that people can work on right now is a little bit of kindness and compassion for themselves and others because what we are going through as a society is stressful right now, and if we can be nicer to each other and ourselves it might be easier to take care of ourselves," said Paula Griffith, a child and adolescent psychiatrist. "To get some movement every day and to get some outside time and to get some human connection, and we know all those things are good for our well being."

St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center had events planned to raise awareness, but had to be cancelled because of COVID-19, but they hope to have those events at a later time in the year.