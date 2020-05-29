May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month.

Melanie Gonzales tells KMVT how best to prevent skin cancer. (Source: KMVT/KSVT)

20% of Americans will develop skin cancer at some point in their life.

Skin Cancer is common as it is brought on by exposure to the sun and here in Idaho many people work or recreate outside.

Preventing skin cancer is the best way to protect yourself.

If you are outside, wearing sunscreen and a baseball hat can help, as well as lip balm.

The sun is at it's strongest between 10 and 2, so avoiding the sun during those hours can also help.

"It's easier to prevent it than it is to treat it, the treatments, while they are very good right now, and helping a lot of people with the deadly skin cancer, it is better to never get skin cancer that way you don't have to deal with it," said Melanie Gonzales, the community health program coordinator at St. Luke's.

Even though more people are aware of the sun during the summer, protecting your skin year round is very important as well.