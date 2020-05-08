May is Stroke Awareness Month: Getting care quickly makes the difference

About every 40 seconds somebody in America has a stroke.

May is Stroke Awareness Month all across the United States bringing awareness and recognition to those who have suffered.

More than 200,000 people each year suffer from a stroke.

A stroke is when the supply of blood to the brain is reduced or blocked completely.

A stroke is a very time sensitive situation and symptoms can be remembered by the acronym "BE FAST"

"The B stands for balance, the E stands for eyes so any sort of visual field changes, double vision," said Stephanie Shawver, the stroke program manager. "The F stands for face so facial droop, A stands for arm weakness, the S stands for speech, so any kind of speech abnormalities or confusion and the T stands for time. Stroke is a time sensitive emergency with every minute counting towards improving patient outcome."

Over at St. Luke's Magic Valley they have a stroke support group that aims to support anyone who has suffered from the effects of a stroke or aphasia.

"Because working with these patients one on one in speech therapy although is very beneficial to their recovery," said Amy Brown, a speech language pathologist. There is even greater benefit that can be provided when these patients can meet and share experiences, and have that moment of like oh it’s not just me i thought I was the only one kind of thing."

Aphasia is a common side effect from having a stroke. It is when the language center of the brain is injured.

"It causes a disorganization of the language center of the brain which makes it really hard for the person to access the language that they are trying to communicate," said Brown.

The second Friday of every month survivors of Stroke and Aphasia meet to feel more connected to each other. Right now the meetings are online because of COVID-19.

"ow more than ever we want our stroke survivors and Aphasia survivors to have a social network where they can lean into each other and feel supported," said Shawver.

To join the Stroke Support Group visit https://www.stlukesonline.org/communities-and-locations/support-groups/stroke-support-group-twin-falls