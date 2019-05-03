Trauma leads nationwide deaths for 44 and under

Trauma is the leading cause of death in people ages 1 to 44 nationwide, said Brandy Bartholomew, a trauma program manager at St. Luke's Magic Valley.

May also marks Trauma Awareness Month to help people learn about what trauma is.

Bartholomew said trauma is any injury that is caused by an external force. This includes any injuries that come from motor vehicle accidents to stabbings or gun shot wounds.

As the weather heats up for summer, she said that agricultural or farm accidents happen quite often in our area.

"Especially now that we’re getting into the farming time of the year," she said.

There are a few ways to prevent yourself from getting into the emergency room for a trauma wound.

"Safety measures that can be taken, wear your seat belts, wear your seat belts, wear your seat belts," she said. "Wear helmets if you're bicycling, even in the equestrian world. Just making sure you stay safe."

She also advised people to be aware of surroundings and have situational awareness when one is out and about to avoid getting hurt.