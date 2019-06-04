McCain Foods unveils expansion distribution center, brings 180 plus jobs

One of the largest potato manufacturing companies unveiled a $200 million distribution center on Monday in Burley.

City Burley officials gear up to take a tour of the new expansion distribution center for McCain Foods.

McCain Foods held a grand opening ceremony of a 259,000 square foot expansion of its distribution center. The company has been operating in Burley since 1997. The ceremony invited city leaders, state elected official, and its growing partners to take a tour of the new center.

Dale McCarthy, vice president of Integrated Supply Chain with McCain Foods, said the expansion is a need to meet the demands in the market and the expansion facility would increase job opportunities.

"Incremental 180 jobs, 10 to 15,000 acres of incremental potato use and all the supporting industry that goes with it," McCarthy said. "There's global growth going on in the potato industry and Idaho is the ideal place to grow our business to support that."

The Burley center employs more than 730 employees. Other keynote speakers included Idaho Rep. Scott Bedke, Burley Plant Manager Jeff McCray, and Director of Economic Development Doug Manning.

McCarthy said he hopes this expansion will show that they are committed to the state of Idaho.

"We've been here since 1997 in a big way when we bought this original site and we've seen it blossom and grow," He said.