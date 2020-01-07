McConnell: GOP will start impeachment trial, delay witnesses

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he has secured enough Republican votes to start President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial and postpone a decision on witnesses and documents Democrats want.

The trial could start as soon as this week if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi releases the articles of impeachment. She is set to meet late Tuesday with her leadership team.

The Senate Republican leader opened the Senate Tuesday morning outlining his proposal to start the trial first and postpone votes on witnesses until later.

McConnell believes he has support for his plan, which is modeled after Bill Clinton’s impeachment trial 20 years ago, according to a congressional aide.

