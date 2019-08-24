McDonald's in Buhl hosts third annual car wash benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charity

The Ronald McDonald house charities helps families when their children are sick and they need long term care.

Saturday in Buhl, the McDonald's hosted a car wash and all of the proceeds went to the Ronald McDonald charities.

People came out to volunteer, and wash cars. All of the money went to the Ronald McDonald house charities which is located in Boise.

But most of the people that use the Ronald McDonald house in Boise are from the magic valley.

"It's a great cause, also our local Ronald McDonald house, I can't remember the exact number, I believe it's 85% of the families they help are magic valley residents, so it's really a great cause for our local community," said general manager Mary Gamble.

This was the third year that the car wash takes place, and they plan to continue doing it for years to come.

"I'm the general manager of the Buhl McDonalds, and I went to Chicago to visit one of our local Ronald McDonald houses, and it stole my heart, and I decided to do something to give back to my local one," Gamble said.

Right now there is the Ronald McDonald house in Boise, and one in Idaho Falls.

The Twin Falls St. Luke's has the happy wheels cart that visits families in Twin Falls with sick children.