McDonald's temporarily closed following fire

A local McDonald's restaurant is temporarily closed following a fire late Friday afternoon.

An employee told KMVT at the scene that the ice cream machine caught fire.

The location of the restaurant is at the corner of Addison Avenue West and Washington Street.

"We had a piece of equipment short out and catch fire. We had to discharge a fire extinguisher to put it out. Everyone is safe and the only damage was to that piece of equipment. We are in process cleaning up after the extinguisher discharge and should be back open in a couple hours," explained co-owner, Shawnee Kyle.

The Twin Falls Fire and Police Departments both responded.