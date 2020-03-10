Meals on Wheels Program saves the community money

The Twin Falls Senior Center delivers more than 5,000 home-delivered meals a month. They call it the Meals on Wheels program, and according to the director of the Senior Center Jeanette Roe, it saves the whole community a lot of money.

The cost of staying in the hospital for one day is about $3,000. The cost of staying in the nursing home for one day is $250, and the cost of getting a meal from Meals on Wheels is $12 a day.

"So what we do every day Monday through Friday is we prepare the meals," Roe said. "We usually have the meals going out about 10:45-12. We deliver to about 225 different individuals here in town and around the area."

For some people, this is their only contact with the outside world each day.

"Part of the Meals on Wheels program is it’s a welfare check, to make sure they are OK, and it's socialization, which they really do because come to find out, isolation and loneliness is even more dangerous than cigarettes," Roe said.

Volunteers deliver the meals to a select route each day, making sure that the person comes to the door to get their food.

"If there is something that seems suspicious or somebody is not answering, we have a protocol in place if they miss a meal," Roe said. "We try to follow up and figure out why that is. If we can’t get an answer or get a hold of their emergency contact, the dispatch, and they will dispatch somebody out to do a welfare check."

March is National Meals on Wheel’s Month, Roe encourages people to get involved.

"We are asking people to support the program, to volunteer, donate, or just help in any way program, and to get the word out to people in the community, that if you need this service we are here to help you," Roe said.

To contact the senior center, call 208-734-5084 or visit https://tfseniorcenter.com/.