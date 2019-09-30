Twin Falls Senior Center offers programs to combat loneliness

The Twin Falls Senior Center is delivering foods to home-bound seniors Monday through Friday.

They are also doing these deliveries to make sure the seniors are not isolated from the community.

Jeanette Roe, the executive director at the Twin Falls Senior Center, said sometimes it is the only meal they get, so the deliveries are very important.

In August 2019, the center served 5,513 meals to home bound clients in Twin Falls - the largest monthly total to date. They have also delivered 41,055 meals to over 250 different individuals from January through August 2019.

Roe said these deliveries play a huge role when it comes to the seniors' socialization.

"We make sure they're doing OK. We visit them for a short period of time," she said adding, "Many of the seniors do not have family members or people in the area so they look forward to seeing somebody."

The center combats loneliness among these seniors through social activities such as board games, puzzle and cards. Roe said they also take art and computer classes, too.