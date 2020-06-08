Meat-rendering company where worker died fined by OSHA

The owner of an Idaho meat-rendering plant where an employee died earlier this year has been fined more than $63,000 by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Darling Ingredients owns the Kuna, Idaho, plant as well as facilities in Tampa, Florida, and Bastrop, Texas.

The federal agency said the fine was because the company failed to implement procedures for maintaining meat grinders, and one of the grinders lacked a barrier guard.

OSHA officials haven't revealed how the worker at the Kuna plant died.

Darling Ingredients has until June 18 to appeal the fine, and didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.