Numbers of uninsured children increases in Idaho

Though Idaho residents continue to sign up for Medicaid, officials say the number of uninsured children is quite alarming.

A new report released by Idaho Voices for Children says 7, 200 children in the Gem State are without health coverage.

Idaho experienced an 11 percent decline in the Children Health Insurance Program and Medicaid enrollment, the highest in the nation between December 2017 and February 2019.

Liz Woodruff, the assistant director of Idaho Voices for Children, says the Idaho Hispanic and Latin children are facing a higher uninsured rate than their white peers — mainly because of the Trump administration deporting illegal immigrants in the U.S.

"Idaho children that may be the children of immigrants," Woodruff told KMVT, "their families may be fearful to renew their coverage even if they're eligible for it."

Currently, about 35,000 Idaho residents have signed up for Medicaid under expanded coverage in the first few days it has been offered.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare said Monday that's more than a third of the estimated 91,000 people who are eligible.

The agency started taking applications on Friday.