Medical expert talks about vaping concerns

Vaping, once deemed as a safer alternative to traditional smoking, is facing public scrutiny.

Kimberley's Rebecca Thompson talks about why she stopped vaping. (Source: KMVT/Sherley Boursiquot).

Officials say 450 people in at least 33 states have been diagnosed with lung disease that includes two patients in Idaho.

"There are some suspicions and not a lot of study yet done on vaping because it's relatively new," said Dr. Tripp of Twin Falls. "Certain flavors and certain chemical laxatives are known to cause popcorn lung, which is scaring in the tissue in the lung itself. You never get that capacity back."

The Trump Administration announced plans to ban flavored e-cigarettes Wednesday.

"It'll take several weeks for us to put out the final guidance that will announce all the parameters around the enforcement policy, and then there will likely be about a 30-day delay to effective date, as is customary," Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said. "But at that point, all flavored e-cigarettes other than tobacco flavor would have to be removed from the market."

One Kimberley woman says her symptoms forced her to quit.

"And then I started getting sick to the point it would where it would cause major migraines. I would be puking. I just quit like I said a month ago or so," said Rebecca Thompson.

She said when she stopped she immediately saw a big difference in her breathing.

When asked if she has any advice for those who are still vaping, she said:

"Just like be careful because you are stuck with that for life, and it's not fun."