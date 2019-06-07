Mega Millions offering $530 million jackpot in Friday night’s drawing

If you can overcome 302,575,350 to one odds Friday night, you could claim Mega Millions’ seventh largest jackpot in history.

Mega Millions numbers are drawn at 11 p.m. ET every Tuesday and Friday. (Source: Jordan Smith/Gray TV)

At $530 million, the grand prize is the highest it’s been since last October when someone won the record-setting $1.537 billion prize.

The drawing will be held at 11 p.m. ET in Atlanta.

A jackpot winner must match all five numbers on the white balls, numbered 1 – 70, and the number on the gold Mega Ball, numbered 1 – 25.

If you win the jackpot, it’s time to make an important decision: cash or annuity.

Taking the cash will result in a one-time lump sum payment equal to the value of the prize pool. In this case, that’s an estimated $343.9 million.

The annuity option will get you the entire value of the jackpot broken down into small payments over 30 years. Each payment will be 5% larger than the last, in order to combat inflation.

Whichever option you choose, taxes will apply.

But even if you don’t win the big one, smaller prizes can be won by matching fewer of the numbers.

Five tickets won the second prize by matching all the numbers except for the Mega Ball in Tuesday night’s drawing. Four of them, sold in Arizona, Connecticut, Michigan and Minnesota, were worth $1 million. One, sold in Colorado, was worth $2 million.

At the game’s third prize tier, 46 tickets matched four white balls and the Mega Ball to win at least $10,000.

Nobody has won the grand prize since Hira Singh took home $50 million in the March 12 drawing. When the top prize is finally won, the cash pool will reset at $40 million.

