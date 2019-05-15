Melanoma incidence on the rise

We interviewed Dr. Sigrun Hallmeyer, with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and Cassie Beisel with the Melanoma Research Foundation with more about an immunotherapy combination that treats certain patients with this disease.

Dr. Sigrun Hallmeyer is the chair of the Cancer Committee at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. She has provided consulting services for Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Cassie Beisel is the advocacy and volunteer officer for Melanoma Research Foundation. The Melanoma Research Foundation’s patient education programs have been funded, in part, through grants from Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Click on the video for the whole interview.