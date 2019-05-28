Memorial Day service held at Sunset Memorial Park

Dozens gathered at Sunset Memorial Park Monday to take part in a Memorial Day ceremony.

People of all ages came together to remember those veterans who have died.

A ceremony with a traditional 21-gun salute and taps played, as speakers read poems or other prepared remarks.

KMVT asked Mia and Brian McConnell who were there about why they brought their young sons, and why it's important for children to learn about the importance of the holiday.

“It's so important for them to understand their past and their history, how this country was founded, and fought for and our liberties and our justices are preserved because of these veterans,” Mia explained.

Mia also said that in her family, almost all the men have served in the armed forces, and she said her oldest son wants to have his eighth birthday party at the Warhawk Air Museum in Nampa.