Men and women discuss being courageous in unique ways

Across the nation Saturday men and women gathered to hear from inspirational speakers through a streamable broadcast.

Cliff Bar was the host site for Idaho Leadercast Women, the event is put on by the United Way of South Central Idaho. Despite the name, men are just as encouraged to come to the event as women are.

"Leadercast Women, today was called Take Courage. We also did a segment on suicide, and we just know that is a huge issue here in our community," said Sonya Haines the event organizer.

Speakers fostered discussion around what it means for each individual to be courageous in their own ways. 250 people have participated in this year's Leadercast Women event

"I love the reminder that courage looks different for different people. It doesn't have to be doing what others expect of us. It's doing what we know is right," said Amy Christopherson, event attendee.

Apart from hearing from speakers through broadcasts, attendees say the best part is interacting with each other.

"So we have heard some personal stories today that are local right her in the Twin Falls, Magic Valley area, and they are powerful and they invite us to come along with them, and to join them in their efforts in a variety of issues and personal journeys," said Christopherson

If your are interested in attending an upcoming leadercast head over to the United Way website, as another event is coming up in May.