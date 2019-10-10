'Promoting human connection' could curb suicides

In 2016, there were nearly 45,000 deaths by suicide in the U.S., an average of one person every 12 minutes.

Idaho ranked number sixth in the country when it comes to the number of suicide.

"A lot of people in Idaho lack access to affordable, effective health care and mental health care," said John Reusser, Director of Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline. "So a fair amount of it is people really want help, but they don't have the resources to get it," he said.

This weeks is Mental Health Awareness Week, and Shelly Osborne, a licensed counselor at Altis Counseling, said there are ways to combat the suicide epidemic.

"... Talking more openly in our communities, schools, and within our families and workplaces will help," Osborne said.

Reusser said it's the "lack of human connection" that tends to contribute to the suicide risks, "so promoting human connection is a protective factor against suicide," he told KMVT.