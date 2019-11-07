Police discuss presence of 'meth 2.0' in Twin Falls area

Methamphetamine, crystal meth or meth has been a problem in America's drug underworld for some time, including in the Gem State.

However, what's being referred to as "meth 2.0," is a more potent, accessible and cheaper than traditional methamphetamine. Thought this drug could be new to the general public, the Twin Falls Police Department said the drug is not new.

The drug has been circulating in Idaho for a while as well as other Western states.

"Unfortunately, it's something we have seen for so long. It wasn't really new to our area," said Kevin Loosli, a special investigations unit in Twin Falls.

He added Mexico is producing this more potent methamphetamine in mass quantities at a purity rate of 97 percent or higher.