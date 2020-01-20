Migrants ford river from Guatemala to Mexico

Hundreds of Central American migrants have begun wading across the Suchiate River into southern Mexico in a new test of President Donald Trump’s Central America strategy to keep them away from the U.S. border.

The migrants moved off the border bridge and to the river on Monday after Mexican officials told them they would not be granted passage through the country.

The migrants demanded they be allowed to move freely through Mexico to reach the United States.

Mexico has stepped up efforts in recent months to prevent migrants from reaching the U.S. under threat of trade and other sanctions from Trump.

