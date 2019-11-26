Millions in airport infrastructure grants awarded to southern Idaho airports

This month the Department of Transportation announced $8 million in grants will be awarded to as many as five Idaho airports, including Magic Valley Regional Airport.

"This current grant that we got for $2.5 million," said Airport Manager Bill Carberry. "We're going to be able to start on phase two. This year we started on phase one and it was an additional taxi lane."

In September, the Department of Transportation announced the delving out of close to a billion in airport infrastructure grants across the country. a little more than $700,000 was awarded to Magic Valley Regional to expand the taxiway as the first phase in new development.

"It's going to allow us to connect to the main runway and taxiway. That'll give us another way into this Northeast development area. We'll have circulation, we'll really be set up with our roads, if you will, for airplanes our taxi lanes for new hangars and new activity."

As for a timetable on the project.

"Well, the grant should be in our hands soon," Carberry said. "We'll design this second phase and do that this spring, and hopefully by the end of the summer we'll have this project complete."