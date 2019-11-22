Milner's Gate is excited to showcase their own beer

Milner’s Gate held this months Business After Hours, as well as a ribbon cutting for their fresh brewed beer.

Milner’s Gate has been working on getting the license and rights to brew beer at their downtown restaurant.

It took them more than a year, but now they have been brewing beer for seven weeks.

The general manager of the restaurant says that he hopes this will bring even more people to downtown Twin Falls.

"I really feel like Idaho is behind on the craft scene, there is a lot of craft industry out there and I really think Idaho, Twin Falls, is about to blow up,” said Chris Erke, the general manager of Milner’s Gate. “Just from people tasting beers, craft is coming, I’m really excited for the craft industries and the craft beers to come to Twin Falls.”

Milner’s gate is open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

