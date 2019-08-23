Mini-Cassia Realtor Association host annual car wash to benefit meals on wheels program

On Friday, the Mini-Cassia Realtors Association spent the day outside, at their annual Meals on Wheels Car Wash in Burley.

All the money raised from the car wash went to the Meals on Wheels Program in Minidoka and Cassia Counties.

People came out to get their car wash and donated whatever amount of money that they wanted.

All of the realtors from Cassia County Real Estate Association were there washing and drying cars.

"We've done it probably at least the last 5 or 6 years," said Holly Konrad, from the Mini Cassia Association of Realtors.

Konrad said that she hopes the organization raised enough to support the people in the senior centers.