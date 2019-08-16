Mini bull riders take over Cassia County Fair and Rodeo in hopes of qualifying for event

Young bull riders are taking over the Cassia County Fair and Rodeo in hopes of qualifying for the Junior World Finals in December.

About a dozen junior bull riders from Wyoming and Idaho are competing in hopes of getting enough qualifying points to go to the national competition in Las Vegas this December.

Some of these riders have been competing for as many as 11 years in mini bull riding.

KMVT talked with one rider, Colt Welsh, about some of the challenges he's facing this season.

“I have a really bad problem of keeping my feet on the bulls," he said. "I don't know why, it just kind of happens, it's gotten a lot better these past couple months."

Welsh also said he's in the mindset of he won't be too upset if he doesn't qualify, saying that there's always next year.