Minico High School assistant principal named 'Administrator of the Year'

Kimberley Kidd has been with the Minidoka school district for 27 years, starting as a fourth grade teacher at Acequia Elementary, and has been an assistant principal at Minico High School for three years.

Kidd, along with both the certified and classified teachers of the year for the Minidoka school district were honored at a banquet.

Kidd says she was surprised when it was announced she won.

“I knew when something was going on about halfway through the banquet when I turned to see my whole family, my children and my husband, my mother, everybody, was in attendance at the banquet,” Kidd said. “So I knew something was probably going on, but then Dr. Cox awarded me with the administrator of the year.”

Coworker Suzette Miller told KMVT what sets Kidd apart.

"She is an educator that absolutely believes in her students, and will do anything to help them be successful. And she's taken that same mindset in working with the adults, the staff in the schools that she's been a part of,” Miller explained.

Kidd was honored to have won the award.

"I was shocked, but very humbled and very honored that the staff that I work with here at Minico, felt strongly enough to nominate me for administrator of the year,” Kidd stated.

