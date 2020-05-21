Minico High School honors the class of 2020

Students at Minico High School celebrated their graduation Thursday with a drive in celebration.

Each student was allowed one car filled with their family members.

They parked in the soccer field behind the school where a stage was set up.

The students stayed in their cars and got out when their name was called.

People honked their horns and cheered for each graduate.

It was a unique way to celebrate the class of 2020 and still follow the rules of social distancing.

"I do like it, because it was either this or drive up and grab the diploma I guess, but I think this is cool," said one senior Anara Alexander.

They were still able to recognize each student individually as they stood outside of their cars.