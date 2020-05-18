Minico High School raffles off tiny house students built

Minico High School students in the cabinetry and construction class have been working all year to build a tiny house to be raffled off to one lucky winner. All of their hard work and obstacles came to fruition as it is now finished.

“Alright, here we go. Lucky number 11 52," said Minico High School Principal Kimberley Kidd.

More than 2,000 raffle tickets were sold for a tiny house that was built almost entirely by the students in the cabinetry and construction class at Minico High School.

“They designed the tiny house according to what they felt would be comfortable," said the teacher Brent Van Every. "We had to follow the guidelines as far as height and width and that sort of thing, but it’s fully furnished, has a full kitchen and a bathroom. It’s got air conditioner and heating, and it comes with a generator. So this guy is going to be really happy.”

The students built almost 90 percent of the house, but their teacher had to get creative when Minico High School had to move all their classes online.

“We actually had significant progress done on the tiny house, but the students were not allowed to be on campus so I had to finish up what wasn’t done, which was basically the cabinets and the door knobs and cabinet handles,” Van Every said.

All of the money raised from the raffle tickets goes into a new group of students building another tiny house next year.

“These are my students that built this and I’m proud of them," Van Every said. "I couldn’t be more proud that I was involved in this build. This is my first time, first year teaching. It was a success."

The tiny house was raffled off on Facebook live at 11 a.m. on Monday morning.