Minidoka County Historical Society Museum closes due to COVID-19 concerns

The Minidoka County Historical Society Museum will be closing their doors until further notice.

Board member Audrey Neiwerth told KMVT, they reached this decision based on the number of projects they have going on, including the renovations to the World War II barracks they recently obtained.

Another area of concern, was the increase of COVID-19 numbers in their area in relation to the age of their staff.

They are still accepting limited tours by appointment only, if you are interested you can give them a call at 208-570-3248 or 208-436-0336 to set up an appointment.

