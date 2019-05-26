Minidoka County Museum board member restores artifact to preserve past

A board member with the Minidoka County Historical Socity Museum is helping preserve history for future generations to come.

Ray Stockton restored a wooden phone booth that was part of the Caledonian Hotel, which was built in 1916 on the corner of fifth and F streets in Rupert.

The hotel was demolished in the 70's Stockton explained.

The museum received the wooden phone booth about a year ago and it took Stockton about six months to restore it. The phone booth is now on display at the museum.

"By using a cleaner and some steel wool. I clean it out and all this wood grain started it appearing and then all I had to do was clear color. Thought it turn out pretty nice," Stockton stated.

Stockton said he's gotten a positive feedback from young children on how they taken an interest on the aged out phone booth.

