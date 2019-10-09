The Minidoka County Museum in Rupert will be hosting a presentation by Hanako Wakatsuki, the Chief of Interpretation and Education of the Minidoka National Historic Site (Hunt Camp), on Friday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m.

Wakatsuki will be giving a presentation on Japanese American incarceration during WWII, as well detailing what life was like at the Minidoka Relocation Center in Jerome.

"I think it's important that we learn about history so we don't repeat it," Melissa Alley, Curator for Minidoka County Historical Society Museum said. "It is something that happened whether we liked or not. History did happen and this is something we need to learn about."

Alley said the museum is very lucky to have Wakatsuki coming down to share her knowledge, and that the presentation will also include a viewing of a film which will be shown at the new visitor center opening at the park in early 2020.

Alley said the presentation will address a question that's often perplexed visitors to the Minidoka Relocation Camp. Why is the name Minidoka when it's located in Eden? Alley said that answer and more will be revealed, and all you have is to do show up.

Admission for visitors is free.