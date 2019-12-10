Minidoka County School District educates parents and students vaping dangers

The Minidoka County School District is working to educate their students and parents about the dangers of teenage vaping.

Heather Murphy, a parent volunteer hopes that the vaping seminar teaches people the truth about vaping. (Source: KMVT)

A group of volunteers found that 40% of all disciplinary action in the school district is because of vaping or tobacco.

They're starting a dialogue between students and parents about the truth behind using a vape.

The district received a grant from the Office of Idaho Drug Policy to host the panel.

Health experts, police officers, nurses and even students spoke about what they see daily in and around the school.

“We hope that everybody comes to know the facts,” said one of the parent volunteers Heather Murphy. "Vaping is no longer harmless, it's actually harmful. And if you care about your lungs, if you care about living a long and healthy life, vaping is not something you should do."

The group is planning to hold another seminar in February, as well as a poster campaign.