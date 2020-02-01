Minidoka County Sheriff's Office celebrates a milestone

The Minidoka County Sheriff’s office is celebrating a milestone today, as one of their own is signing off.

"Minidoka sheriff 385, 385 go ahead, out of service, 385 I copy," Koyle said into his radio.

After 41 years of service… Richard Koyle is making his final call.

"All units be advised after 41 years of service to the community and 31 years of service with the Minidoka County Sheriff’s office, my husband 385 is checking out of service for his last time today January 31, 2020," said his wife, Tracy Koyle.

Koyle was not expecting his wife, a SIRCOMM dispatcher to be the one on the other end of the radio.

"Wasn’t expecting my wife to do that, now i need those kleenex," Koyle joked.

Koyle worked at the rupert police department for 10 years, and then for the past 31, at the Minidoka County Sheriff’s office.

"And I liked the area, I liked the people, a lot of it that made me stay was the people, the people I worked with, you now I got along with all of them, so it was just helping them out, working with them," said Koyle.

The department celebrated Koyle today, saying they will miss his energy and spirit.

"He’s a great person, and he likes to help the community, and it shows the 41 years that he’s stuck through it all," said the records clerk for the Minidoka County Sheriff's Office.

"385, first as your dispatcher and now as your wife, I want you to know that all of your children, grandchildren and myself are very proud of you, you will be missed by many," said his wife, Tracy Koyle.

