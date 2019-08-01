Minidoka Fair committee members positive about livestock sales this season

Committee members with the Minidoka County Fair are expecting a good turnout for this year's annual livestock sale.

Their 2019 lineup includes sheep, pigs, chickens, dairy cows and turkeys. The number of livestock is about the same as last years.

Since Monday, 4-H and Future Farms of America members have had their animals weighed in to participate in the annual sale.

Greg Walston is the president for the livestock committee and said they're hopeful the sales could surpass 2018 total sales of more than $300,000. The money goes back to the children and families who raised the animals.

"We get different numbers of pigs, sheep and dairies are up this year. So it kind of depends on the count, the number that we're selling," Walston said. "But we've been hanging right there at that mark, which is great for the community of our size. The businesses and the people that have come out and support that thing is huge."

The 4-H and FFA Livestock Sale will be held on Saturday, Aug. 3. at the fairgrounds pavilion in Rupert. The sales start at 9 a.m. There will be a free lunches for the buyers.