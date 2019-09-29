Minidoka Memorial Hospital has 27th Annual Health Fair

Saturday was Minidoka Memorial Hospital's 27th Annual Health Fair, and it was a one stop shop for all who attended.

The health fair offered a large number of vendors supplying health advice, freebies, and giveaways.

Leading up to the event, hospital staff worked to ensure visitors made the most out of their visit. Providing the community with blood draws for 10 days leading up to the fair, people were able to come in, pick up results and discuss them with health care providers.

Minidoka Memorial was thrilled to offer another year of great community service.

"This has been a great opportunity for a lot of people to come and enjoy and see what we can do for them, and giving them an opportunity as a community to see what's right here in their local area that they don't have to go far for," says Stuart Young, Respiratory Director at Minidoka Memorial.

The health fair offers so many services and resources to the community at an affordable cost, so those in need of a wellness check, lab work or even health tips and advice, head over to Minidoka Memorial Hospital for their annual health fair.

