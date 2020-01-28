Minidoka Memorial Hospital offering patients state of the art joint replacement procedures

Minidoka Memorial Hospital is the first hospital in the Mini-Cassia Region to offer robotic arm assisted total knee, partial knee, and total hip replacement procedures through Strykers Mako robotic system.

According to hospital CEO Tom Murphy, purchasing the technology took some convincing and long consideration.

"We really thought about this decision for almost a year and then we thought the time was right to make this investment," Murphy said.

The demand for hip replacements in the U.S. is expected to increase by more than 100 percent over the next 10 years. For knee replacements, the demand will increase more than 600 percent. This robotic system is expected benefit those patients, in large part because of one thing — accuracy.

"One of the biggest benefits of the robot is what it's called what's called haptics or boundaries," Murphy said, "which won't allow the saw to cut outside of those boundaries."

The systems capabilities are something certified surgical technologist Kylee Warr has seen first-hand.

"This is where the saw goes and this another little part for another camera to sit so that it can also see the patient," Warr said in describing the robotic system during an interview.

"I've been here long enough to see surgeons go through this, and this one is probably the most accurate way," Warr said.

