Minidoka Memorial Hospital wins big

Minidoka Memorial Hospital was recognized at the Verdantix EHS Innovation Awards Gala, at the Porsche Experience Center in in Atlanta, GA for their strides in innovation on Sep. 24. Minidoka Memorial was presented with an award in the category of Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals at the gala along with Merck & Co.

Tom Murphy, Erinn Neilson, Laura Clark, and Kristi Clark speak at the Verdantix EHS Innovation Awards 2019 in Atlanta, GA.

The hospital in Rupert is the first in the America's to implement Synergi-Life, , a quality, health, safety and environment and risk management software.

"This type of software it's called EHS software," Quality Director at Minidoka Memorial Hospital Kristi Clark. "It's not very well known in the health care industry."

Kristi Clark, along with Laura Clark the Compliance and Accreditation Officer at Minidoka Memorial, and Erinn Neilson the Chief Nursing Officer also at < ahref="http://www.minidokamemorial.com/">MHS helped spearhead the effort to bring the software to Rupert and were attendance with MHS Chief Executive Officer Tom Murphy at the Verdantix Awards Gala in Atlanta.

Just hours after their win at the Porsche Center, they all said they were excited for what they accomplished and slightly surprised when it happened.

"They didn't give any indication of who winners were in different categories," Chief Nursing Officer Erinn Neilson said. "And so yeah, it was kind of a surprise."

It was a surprise that catapulted Laura Clark, Kristi Clark, Erin Neilson, and Tom Murphy all on stage at the Porsche Center to speak on their award. It was an experience Tom Murphy described to KMVT.

"It was kind of like, oh wow, we're playing with the big boys now," Murphy said. "We're still a small organization here taking care of our local community. But I think it really confirmed to us that we can do great things too."

A full list of the Verdantix 2019 International EHS Innovation Awards can be viewed here