Minidoka School District 'disappointed' after bond fails second time

Voters in Tuesday's election decided against the $21 million bond for the Minidoka County School District.

The bond failed a first time in the March election and now a second in Tuesday's.

The school district hoped to use the bond money to address several issues, including building security, expanding schools and adding more classrooms and adding a new agriculture program.

"We’re obviously disappointed. We recognize that the voters have spoken and we heard their message loud and clear that they’re not in favor of this at this time," Cox said over the phone.

However, he said their schools still have needs to be met.

The bond was not for a bunch of things that we didn’t need," he said. "The fact that it’ll probably be another year before we address these other needs, even if we went with the bond again. We are concerned that the needs will not be met. We appreciate the support we have had from our patrons on the supplemental levy. We’ll count on those funds to tie us over to the next year."

Cox said the board will meet again in June and discuss what options they can pursue, such as possibly narrowing down the list of items needed to be addressed or when and if they want to pursue the bond again next year.

He said that if anyone within their communities have questions or concerns, they should ask the school district, as he said there was "misinformation" that was shared.