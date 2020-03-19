Minidoka School District offers free food to youth

As more and more schools begin to close in response to the corona virus, the Minidoka School District is making an effort to offer services for the youth in their community.

For the rest of the week free meals will be prepared and given to any student 18-years-old and younger. At East Minico Middle School, Mt. Harrison High School and Paul Elementary School.

From 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., students can line up by the kitchen back doors, as no one is allowed into the building in order to keep everything clean and sanitized.

"Not very many, but some of them, it is their only food that is significant for them, and it is my belief and it is generally accepted in the profession, that the minute a student leaves their home in the morning till the time they arrive back in the evening, they are our responsibility," said Kenneth Cox, Minidoka School superintendent.

This service will also be provided after spring break if there is a need for food.

KMVT is working on compiling a list of other schools also offering food to students during this period of time. Anyone with information about programs is asked to email the information, and a possible link, to KMVT's newsroom at newstips@kmvt.com.