Minidoka School District seeks to pass $4.5 million levy

For Tuesday’s election, the Minidoka County School district is asking voters to approve a continuation of its $2.25 million dollars supplemental levy.

Minidoka Joint School District Superintendent Kenneth Cox tells KMVT about the importance of the upcoming levy vote (Source: KMVT).

According to the school district superintendent, there will be no increase in the amount of the levy, which will expire on June 30, 2020. The levy is for $2.25 million each year for two years, for a total of $4.5 million. They need 51 percent of voters to make it all possible.

The levy will cost taxpayers $136.13 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value per year.

“We're hoping that we can help our patrons understand that these are necessary funds for us to continue to provide the support that our students have experience over the years,” said Superintendent Kenneth Cox.

Cox says the money would be used for facilities and maintenance, technology and the acquisition of buses.