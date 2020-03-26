Minidoka animal shelter overflowing with dogs, requests spare dog kennels

A Minidoka animal shelter is is overflowing with dogs and is now asking for the community's help.

The Minidoka Joint Powers Animal Control and Shelter is asking any person who can to donate any type of kennel to them.

This no-kill shelter is overflowing with dogs to a point where they need more space to shelter the animals, asking for unused kennels, even if only a panel or gate.

KMVT spoke with the shelter on Wednesday. While conducting the interview, six more puppies were brought in that had been abandoned in the desert..

"Honestly if you have a dog please keep it, for right now," said Debbie Heinze, animal control officer. "Give me a minute to breath again. I mean, I'm not saying that I won't ever take it, but right now we are just a little buried."

The city of Rupert is also giving a helping hand.

"The city is definitely making sure that the kennels are daily cleaned, and making sure that the dogs are taken care of," said Tammy Jones, city council member.

If anyone is interested in helping the animal shelter, call 208-438-2200.