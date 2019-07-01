Minnesota man dies in crash with tractor near Carey

A Minnesota motorcyclists died after trying to pass a tractor on Saturday in Carey.

Blaine County Sheriff’s Office was called to northbound crash on Main Street at about 3:07 p.m. In a press release, the sheriff’s office said Richard E. Fox, 54, of Bagley, Minnesota, attempted to pass the tractor when he struck the tractor’s left rear tire and rim. Chance J. Molyneux, 33, Carey, drove the tractor and was not injured.

The Carey Rural Fire and Rescue took Fox by ground ambulance to Carey Airport to rendezvous with an air ambulance, but Fox was pronounced dead by the Big Wood River Fire and Rescue.

The sheriff’s office said Fox wore a helmet, and the crash is still under investigation.